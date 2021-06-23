QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0271 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $13.54 million and $137,620.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

