Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

