Qwertycoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 132.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $891,681.42 and approximately $36.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

