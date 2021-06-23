Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

RDUS stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $904.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

