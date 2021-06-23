Radix 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

