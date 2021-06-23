Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.34

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 73374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Radware by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

