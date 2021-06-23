Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 7,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,630,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

