Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Shares Down 0.1%

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 5,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.