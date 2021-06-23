Rari Governance Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $40.66 million and $1.45 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00013949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,782 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

