Raven Protocol Market Cap Tops $4.15 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $1,371.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00107273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168421 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.88 or 1.00590846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

