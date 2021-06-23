Raydium Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Raydium has a total market cap of $178.88 million and $16.95 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00010364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00167593 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,167.92 or 1.00193635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,134,760 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

