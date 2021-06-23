Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.50” Price Target for Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 94.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:RIO traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,084. The stock has a market cap of C$153.69 million and a PE ratio of -10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rio2 will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

