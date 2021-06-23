Raymond James Reiterates C$2.00 Price Target for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:MAU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

