Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.
CTS stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,545.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
