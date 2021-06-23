Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

CTS stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,545.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

