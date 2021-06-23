Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,031. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

