Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

RETA stock opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

