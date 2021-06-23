Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palatin Technologies (PTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) in the last few weeks:

6/19/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

6/5/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. "

Shares of PTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 574,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

