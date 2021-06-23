ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.86 million and $341,009.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,736.33 or 1.00399591 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00028067 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008350 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00333215 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00375373 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.59 or 0.00710273 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003099 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005915 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00057988 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003904 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
