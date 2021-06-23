Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $403.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 403.50 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 1116553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.70. The stock has a market cap of £992.02 million and a P/E ratio of 118.53.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

