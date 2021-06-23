Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Tops $13.09 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $1.34 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00172236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,467.70 or 1.00478786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.