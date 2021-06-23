Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post $818.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $808.70 million to $826.10 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $634.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $49,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

