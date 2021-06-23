Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,979.67 ($25.86).

REL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,936 ($25.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,060. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,886.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The stock has a market cap of £37.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.65.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

