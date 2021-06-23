Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RELX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of RELX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.