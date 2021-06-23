Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

