Ren Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.21 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $328.45 million and $30.21 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

