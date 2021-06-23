Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 217.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tesla worth $552,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $27.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.87. 818,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,438,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.00 billion, a PE ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

