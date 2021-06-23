Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873,272 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.85% of National Beverage worth $221,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,218. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

