Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,001,745 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 220.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of Roku worth $474,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.23. 146,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,127. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

