Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 22,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,449.21. 26,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,340.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

