Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,419,700 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,419,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.16. 77,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

