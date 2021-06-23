Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213,677 shares during the quarter. Abiomed makes up approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.94% of Abiomed worth $567,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Abiomed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $325.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.51. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.