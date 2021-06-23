Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $74.08 million and $3.65 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,558,321 coins and its circulating supply is 156,557,356 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.