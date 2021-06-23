Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading Up 2.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 34,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 66,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.