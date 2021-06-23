Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 16,562 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $571,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

RPTX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 63,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,787. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

