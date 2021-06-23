Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Repligen worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

