REPO Price Hits $0.0599 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $76,047.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00168922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.24 or 0.99943673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002689 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars.

