Request Reaches Market Cap of $53.53 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $53.53 million and $713,933.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00619452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078730 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

