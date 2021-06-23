Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently:

6/21/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

6/13/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,163. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 72.9% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

