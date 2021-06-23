Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oxford Instruments (OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON: OXIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/16/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/16/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of LON OXIG remained flat at $GBX 2,345 ($30.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 58,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,122.56. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,375 ($31.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.
