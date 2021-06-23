Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MEG Energy (MEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) in the last few weeks:
- 6/21/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.50.
- 6/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.
- 6/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEG opened at C$9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.65.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
