Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MEG Energy (MEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.50.

6/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

6/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEG opened at C$9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.65.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

