Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SiTime (SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/22/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/12/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/11/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/4/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/1/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/29/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/25/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/22/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/13/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $128.10. 5,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Get SiTime Co alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 197.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 14.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.