Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 158,677 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 90,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 618.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth $56,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

