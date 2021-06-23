Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

