REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 97,742 shares of company stock worth $1,552,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

