Reviewing The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) & Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

This table compares The Scotts Miracle-Gro and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Scotts Miracle-Gro 10.91% 67.91% 13.95% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 0 3 1 3.25 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus price target of $259.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Save Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Scotts Miracle-Gro and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro $4.13 billion 2.65 $387.40 million $7.24 27.18 Save Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Save Foods on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, including water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; and insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Osmocote, Shake Â’N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Fafard, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, Hydroponics, Vermicrop, Gavita, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Sun System, Gro Pro, Hurricane, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.