Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.