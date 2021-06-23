Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Rio Tinto Group worth $195,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

