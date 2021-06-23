Ripio Credit Network Price Down 30.7% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $551,233.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

