Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

