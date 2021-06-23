RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 10,273 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. 420,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745,004. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

