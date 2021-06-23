RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.70. The company had a trading volume of 186,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $336.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

